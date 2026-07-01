The Brief SPARK Social SF on Wednesday abruptly announced the cancellation of all World Cup watch parties for the remainder of the matches in the "interest of protecting" the safety of their guests, staff, vendors and community. The announcement came roughly 12 hours after two people were shot at 600 Mission Bay, just as Mexico won its first knockout stage win against Ecuador in 40 years



SPARK Social SF on Wednesday abruptly announced the cancellation of all World Cup watch parties for the remainder of the matches in the "interest of protecting" the safety of their guests, staff, vendors and community.

Safety of community

What we know:

The outdoor food-truck park at 601 Mission Bay Blvd. said on its website that the San Francisco parties are coming to an end and games will no longer be broadcast from its site. Dining and family activities will still be held.

"We're deeply saddened that these gatherings must come to an end," SPARK Social wrote. "But we believe this is the right decision as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our community."

The announcement came roughly 12 hours after two people were shot at 600 Mission Bay, just as Mexico won its first knockout stage win against Ecuador in 40 years. The shooter fled the scene. No other details were released.

Thrive City at Chase Center, just three blocks away, also hosted a well-attended soccer watch party as this shooting took place, though no violence was reported there.

About 45 miles south on Tuesday, there were two stabbings and chaos in San Jose during a watch party for Mexico vs. Ecuador.