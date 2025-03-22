Speeding stolen car crashes and injures 6, including minors

The Brief Six people were injured in a late-night car crash in San Jose, including some with life-threatening injuries Police and sheriff's deputies said one of the cars involved had been stolen Among the injured were minors



Six people were injured during a car crash overnight on Saturday after a car that had been reported stolen crashed into another.

Some involved in the crash, including minors, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The backstory:

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said that around 2:20 a.m., deputies spotted a stolen silver Infiniti on King and Marbury Road. Before they could initiate a traffic stop, the stolen car sped off.

Officials said deputies did not pursue the car.

Eventually, the stolen Infiniti, with at least four people inside, crashed into a Ford Fusion at the McKee Road and Jackson Avenue intersection.

Dig deeper:

According to San Jose police, the occupants of the Ford were a man and a woman.

The Ford Fusion occupants were taken to a hospital with moderate to major, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the occupants of the stolen Infiniti sustained life-threatening injuries. One of them remains in critical condition.

The other two occupants received non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed for a couple of hours as sheriff's deputies and San Jose police officers worked the scene to gather evidence.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many of the occupants of the stolen Infiniti are minors. Neither the sheriff's office nor San Jose police specified their ages nor if they were the occupants who sustained life-threatening injuries.

It's also unclear if one of the minors was the driver of the stolen Infiniti.

