State might allow more Bay Area counties to move into less restrictive virus tiers

Marin and San Mateo counties are seeing improvements in their COVID-19 numbers, which might allow them to move into a less restrictive red tier as soon as Tuesday.

San Francisco also has seen a decrease in case numbers but it could take longer to move to the red tier.

At the Chick N Coop restaurant in Daly City Monday, there was hope that they might resume indoor dining and fill booths that now sit empty.

"It'd be better if we open at least 25%. That'd be much better," said the owner Angelo Koutoulas.

He says he's been in business more than 50 years and has managed to keep paying his staff so far.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa says the county is on track to meet the state requirements for red tier with lower COVID positivity rates and fewer cases.

"We're optimistic. Our numbers look like they're trending in the right directions," said Canepa, "I do think we're in a different place than we were before. In San Mateo County we've vaccinated 175,000 people. and I think those sort of vaccinations are really going to position us to end COVID."

Marin County could also move into the red tier as the county's test positivity rate has dropped to 2.4%.

"If the state does move us into that tier, then starting Wednesday the 24th is when businesses can reopen some of those categories," said Max Korten, the Marin Recovers coordinator in charge of helping local businesses.

According to the state's red tier guidelines, restaurants would be allowed to open to 25% capacity or 100 people.

Retail and shopping centers could open at 50% capacity with restrictions.

Museums and aquariums could open to 25% capacity, as well as movie theaters.

Gyms and fitness centers would be allowed to reach 10% capacity.

That would be a big boost to Dean Eriksen, who owns Fit Local Fit gyms in San Francisco.

"That will allow us to move from one individual indoors to 10% occupancy," said Eriksen.

The added revenue would be a lifeline. He says many of his customers have moved out of the city, and he's had to put expansion plans for another gym on hold.

"We were about 90% of the way done with construction in March 2020 when we had to stop everything," said Eriksen.

San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney says the red tier could be on the horizon for the city.

"We should be in red by early next week if not sooner and we should be in orange three weeks after that," said Haney, "We've had some communities, particularly the Latino community that's been hit a lot harder and we need to make sure they have a similar drop in their case rate and positivity rate."

Any changes to the tier levels would take effect on Wednesday at the earliest.

