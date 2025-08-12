California task force to tighten fireworks regulation after deadly Esparto explosion

The Brief CAL FIRE is convening a task force to address loopholes in fireworks regulations. The move comes after a blast at a fireworks facility in Yolo County that killed seven people. The cause and the fire and explosion remain under investigation.



CAL FIRE is setting up a task force to examine and close loopholes in how fireworks are regulated, in the wake of a deadly explosion in Yolo County.

"Enough red flags have been raised for us, really, to dive into the regulations that we set surrounding fireworks," said State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant.

The task force will examine oversight issues that may have contributed to the deadly July 1 fire and explosion at the facility in Esparto. Seven people were killed.

Gaps in regulation at different levels

What they're saying:

Already, investigators have found gaps in how fireworks are regulated at the local, state and federal level.

The companies involved in the explosion had state permits to sell and display fireworks. But they did not have state licenses to manufacture fireworks, nor did they have the proper local permits.

"They found a loophole in the rules, and we're working to make sure to close those to ensure that this type of tragedy never occurs again," Berlant said.

He said local licenses are required to address unique issues in those jurisdictions. But state and local officials weren't sharing information.

"We should be requiring those local permits to come back to the state, so there are checks and balances in this process," he said.

Differing federal and state mandates over felony convictions

What we know:

The CEO of one of the companies involved in the explosion had a felony gun conviction that would have prevented him from getting a federal ATF explosives license. But the state can only disqualify those who have been convicted of felonies related to explosives, arson or fire-related crimes.

"He did not have a felony related to explosives, arson or fire-related crimes, and so under California law, he was not prohibited at getting a state license," Berlant said.

The task force will consist of fire and law enforcement officials and will also look into the cause of the blast. No charges have been filed in the tragedy.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter.