Stolen San Francisco service dog reunited with owner

A German shepherd service dog named Summer that was stolen from her owner earlier this week is back home.

Summer was with her owner, Locke MacKenzie, on Monday night on Waller Street when a suspect grabbed the dog by the harness and ran off.

Someone later found the dog and called police in Oakland who transferred Summer over to animal services.

Because Summer is micro chipped, officials were able to find her rightful owner and reunite the two Thursday night.

"I wish she could talk to tell me about her adventure," MacKenzie said. "But I feel very relieved and very happy to have her back in my life and everything like that, because, you know, she's my companion, she's my dog. And we're a team."

The investigation into who took Simmer is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

MORE: Tourists heartbroken after kitten stolen in San Francisco during smash-and-grab

Another stolen dog was also reunited with its owner this week.

Police said that someone from Sacramento saw on social media that "Rosie" had been violently stolen on Jan. 1, which he didn't know when he had bought the French bulldog.

He called the police tip line on Monday and police confirmed that it was the same stolen dog.

And Rosie was reunited with her owner.

Advertisement

Neither the owner nor the Sacramento man wanted to be identified.

