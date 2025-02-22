'Stop AI' organization protest outside OpenAI headquarters

Protesters with Stop AI held a demonstration outside tech company OpenAI on Saturday afternoon over concerns their technology could cause "human extinction."

Three protesters were also arrested for trespassing after allegedly refusing to move from the company's property, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Before the protest, the group said at least six people would risk arrest "by sitting down in front of OpenAI's doors."

The protesters demanded the company be shut down and that the government permanently ban the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI), worried that AGI has the potential to be smarter than humans.

"They have no proof that, that system, that smarter-than-human system will stay safe forever. And without that proof, they should never build it," said one Stop AI protester.

At the protest, there were also calls for further investigation into the death of former OpenAI employee and whistleblower Sunchir Balaji.

The backstory:

Balaji was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November 2024, a month after a New York Times article featured Balaji and his claim the company broke copyright law.

The county's medical examiner ruled Balaji's death a suicide. Balaji's parents are suing the city and county of San Francisco relating to their son's death.

OpenAI expressed their condolences at the time of Balaji's death, calling him a valued member and said they reached out to the San Francisco Police Department if they could be of any assistance.

The other side:

OpenAI has yet to comment on the protest or respond to the group's accusations and demands.