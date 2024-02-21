Several Bay Area roads closed due to storm damage

The Bay Area endured some stormy weather that forced the closure of several major roads across the region.

Highway 84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, in Sunol suffered significant damage as a section of the road buckled during Monday's severe rain. According to Caltrans, the ground underneath had deteriorated, which caused a portion of the highway to collapse and lead to a road slipout.

Both directions of Highway 84 remain closed at least until Friday as Caltrans crews work to repair the damage.

In San Francisco, State Route 35 on John Muir Drive was also impacted by the inclement weather, resulting in the closure of the right lane.

Heavy downpours in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon transformed city streets into waterslides as cars sloshed across flooded roads.

In Santa Clara County, an emergency road closure was implemented for northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 9 between Sanborn and Redwood Gulch roads.