Student shot in leg at San Francisco high school

A student at a San Francisco high school was shot, and the alleged shooter was arrested Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Incident happened on Burton High School campus

What we know:

Supervisor Jackie Fielder said the injured student attends Burton High School and was shot on campus. The student is in stable condition, she said.

San Francisco police said officers were able to identify and arrest the juvenile shooter nearby.

"Every child deserves to feel safe at school and in their communities. We can never accept senseless violence that disrupts any student’s wellbeing and pursuit of their education," Fielder said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it received a call reporting a gunshot wound at 400 Mansell Street, the address of the school. The victim was transported at 12:30 p.m. to a local hospital.

Police are investigating. No further details were made available.