Students in Fremont will not return to campus this year

Students in Fremont will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year, as there's no deal yet between the school district and the teachers union.

The union wants a 33% pay raise.

The school superintendent had set April 12 and 19 for a phased-in return to classrooms for students in K through 12.

But, on Wednesday night, the district said they were are still far apart on several key issues with the union.

The superintendent says the decision means the district will lose $9 million in state funding.

