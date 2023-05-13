Sunnyvale 65-year-old woman dies in crash on us 101 Saturday morning

A 65-year-old Sunnyvale woman is dead after a fatal crash that occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View Saturday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

A Sig-alert has been called and the two right lanes of U.S. 101 are blocked as officers investigate the crash, which was reported around 6:45 a.m. Saturday. A white sports utility vehicle crashed at the Ellis overcrossing, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

"The information is preliminary, but it appears that a white Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on U.S. 101 at the Ellis overcrossing when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the vehicle," Montiel said.

Related article

"The vehicle veered to the right, hit the barrier, bounced back onto the freeway, hit the center divide, then flew back across the freeway and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder," Montiel said.

Medics were transporting the driver, a 65-year-old Sunnyvale woman, to the hospital, when "it appears that she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital," Montiel said.

The CHP is looking for witnesses to aid in the investigation, Montiel said. Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened is asked to call the CHP at (650) 779-2700.