Suspect accused of shooting San Jose cop charged with attempted murder

The man accused of attempting to kill a San Jose police officer appeared in court on Friday.

Prosecutors said Gabriel Carreras, 44, had a history of violence and should never have been in possession of a gun.

The alleged shooting of a police veteran has renewed calls for greater firearm security.

"Our county, our state, and our country must stop placating ourselves with thoughts and prayers and do something. Too many dangerous people have too many guns," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Rosen made the remake about Carreras during a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in San Jose where just before prosecutors charged the suspect with attempted murder.

Investigators said on Wednesday morning Carreras’ wife called 911 to report that her drunk husband had threatened her and their unborn baby. While responding to that domestic violence call on Auzerais Avenue Carreras allegedly opened fire on a 10-year veteran police officer.

"Carreras came out of the balcony door and fired a gun, striking her below her bulletproof vest," said Rosen.

That officer is a former detective in the domestic violence unit. Police said she is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

The district attorney said Carreras had previously served seven-years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon. As a convicted felon, he should never have had a gun.

"There was a serial number on the gun. It’s not a ghost gun. But it was unregistered to him. And we’re working with ATF to find out where that gun came from," said Rosen.

Carreras is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault.

"The defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison, if he’s convicted of these crimes," said Rosen.

The Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office is representing Carreras. He is expected back in court on Oct. 27 at 9a.m. for a plea hearing.

