Suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after assault in Concord

A suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday after Concord police tracked them to their home from the scene of a reported assault.

Concord Police Department officers were sent just before 10:45 a.m. to a home in the city on reports of "an assault with a firearm," according to a department statement.

Police said no one was injured in that shooting, and the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived and returned to his home in the 2600 block of Ward Way.

"Officers responded to that location and confirmed the suspect was inside the residence," the CPD said. "Multiple attempts were made to establish communication with him, including phone calls, text messages, and amplified announcements made from patrol vehicle speakers."

Authorities entered the home after the suspect did not respond or exit the home, and found him dead inside from "a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The suspect’s name was not released.