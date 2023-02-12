Group of drivers targeting, attacking East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries

article

A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party.

Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists with the right-side passengers opening their doors, trying to hit the bicyclists at driving speed. At least 14 were targeted and eight actually hit. In two separate incidents, the suspects would swerve directly into the bicyclist as opposed to using their side doors.

EB Bike Party said they aren't sure what the motive is, but called the events "terroristic in nature."

The Berkeley and Oakland Police Departments have been contacted; the latter multiple times. In one instance, EB Bike Party alleged a hospitalized female bicyclist that suffered a serious head injury was not allowed to have a case opened for her and instead to "call back later."

The woman was attacked Saturday around 8 p.m. on Shafter Avenue and Forest Street by a passenger door hitting her as she rode her bike. EB Bike Party said the suspects laughed as they drove off.

Victim in alleged bicyclists attack.

Around this time, other victims were also targeted. One was on Shafter Avenue traveling northeast approaching Hudson Street and was also hit by a car door; by 5366 Shafter Ave. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries, but his bike was damaged.

"They bent his rim, but some amazing Samaritans gave us a loaner, so we could still ride. Don't have more details, unfortunately. Sad this happened to so many people," said a biker.

Many of the victims on Saturday night were in the Rockridge and Shafter neighborhoods and were on their way to the EB Bike Party at Rockridge BART.

A Nest doorbell video captured an attack on Shafter Avenue and Clifton Street, where the car intentionally sped up and chased after a victim traveling northbound, witnesses said.

Victims alleged there was a separate attack on Colby Street, "presumably in the southbound direction as the people on bikes rode towards Rockridge BART.

The suspected car is described as a gray Hyundai Elantra Sedan bearing a California license plate 8EDX27. In a separate attack around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, the same vehicle attempted to hit two bicyclists but failed. The incident was caught on a separate biker's helmet camera and in the 4000 block of Adeline St.

The victim being chased Saturday evening provided the same car description and provided a partial plate number of "8E."

One of the passengers was seen wearing a gray hoodie. EB Bike Party counted a total of three suspects and said they were targeting bicyclists in Emeryville and Oakland between 5-8 p.m They were last seen turning right on 44th Street.

SEE MORE: 5 dead in hit-and-run including teens in Sacramento; driver facing multiple charges

The day before on Thursday, a light blue SUV driving southbound on King Street between Alcatraz Avenue and 63rd Street hit another bicyclist around 5:30 in Berkeley. The victim reportedly suffered no injuries.

On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., a blue hatchback attacked multiple people riding bikes on Grand Avenue between Park View Terrace and Lennox Avenue and hit at least three riders.

"I was on an e-bike with my friend on the back and right behind me was a girl on her own bike. The car drove right next [to] us fast and opened [their] door to hit us. After they drove off we saw it circle back up the street, so we tried to catch up and on the way found a guy who had also been hit. He said the car swerved into him and knocked him off his bike and he was injured," said a witness.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect in bike rider attacks

Some commented on Reddit about the recent incidents and identified the car as a Hyundai Elantra GT, EB Bike Party said in a statement.

READ ALSO: $10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker

"While biking home on [Grand] Avenue I was hit by a car, intentionally. The car also went on to brush a couple [of] other people ahead of me, and apparently, it had done a lap around the block and threatened the group of riders in front of me. I broke a bone in my foot and fractured my elbow; The car was a blue hatchback, I think Honda or Mazda," a poster said online.

On Saturday afternoon, EB Bike Party said a driver with at least one passenger of a Kia Soul attacked a man in Southwest Berkeley. They said it was around 4:45 p.m. on Acton Street between Parker and Blake Streets when the car drove into the victim, then turned around to strike him again. In their second attempt, the victim had hidden behind a nearby pole. Berkeley police were contacted.

They have not confirmed if the car and its suspects are involved in the same trend but speculate such.

EB Bike Party said while they have not confirmed, they believe the actions are being done with three separate and possibly stolen cars. The cars in question have been described as Hyundais or Kias, as they are easily and commonly stolen.

"Make no mistake — these were violent, targeted attacks with cars used as literal weapons. Last night was another frightening reminder that local governments must take immediate action to make the streets safe for everyone," EB Bike Party said in a statement. "We’ll do everything we can to support [the victims] as they recover from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on them…Let’s turn the anger and sadness we’re feeling right now into a force for change so we can make sure this never happens again."

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.