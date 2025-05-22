Suspect arrested in ATM theft at Brentwood Bank of America

article

Authorities arrested a man they say was behind a brazen robbery of an ATM at a Brentwood bank Thursday morning.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kevin Monge of San Jose after an ATM safe was forcibly removed from Bank of America in the 6200 block of Lone Tree Way.

The backstory:

Officials said Brentwood officers were sent to the 5100 block of Heidorn Ranch Road over reports of a "suspicious circumstance" involving people and a Jeep along the Highway 4 corridor.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled in the Jeep. Officers soon learned an ATM had been stolen from the bank and that the physical cash box was dragged along the Highway 4 corridor where officers were first dispatched.

Shortly after, they received a call about a car matching the description in the Deer Ridge area.

Officers with the Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helped establish a perimeter. During their search, the San Jose suspect was found hiding in a bush and arrested.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is facing grand theft and other related charges.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't specify how many suspects are believed to be involved in the theft.

It's unclear if the other suspects made off with the ATM and its contents. No other arrests were made.