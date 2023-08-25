Expand / Collapse search

Suspect to be charged for stabbing death of 6-year-old, great-grandmother in San Jose: DA

Family of slain 6-year-old opens up on painful loss

The family of a child stabbed to death earlier this month opened up, Thursday, about the loss, and their plans for moving forward.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney on Friday said that a man has been arrested as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 6-year-old San Jose boy and his great-grandmother.

The DA's Office said that Nathan Addison will be arraigned on murder charges at 1:30 p.m. stemming from the homicide of Jordan Cam Walker and his great-grandmother.

The victims were found dead Aug. 4 inside a residence at the Vista Apartments. The woman has not been publicly identified, but sources have said she was in her 70s.

The DA did not state Addison's relationship to the victim.

Jordan's family started a GoFundMe after he was killed.

