Suspicious fires overnight give Healdsburg a scare

Firefighters in Sonoma County are investigating a series of small fires that started Monday night near Healdsburg.

There were as many as 10 small, suspicious fires. The fires got not larger than two acres as crews quickly got the flames under control.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, who represents the area, warned residents about the fires and urged them to look out for trouble.

"If you live in Northern Sonoma County, please be vigilant. There have been multiple suspicious fire starts over the last several hours," McGuire wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Fire engines/personnel have staged in the Healdsburg area to perform quick attack on each of the blazes."

There are no reports of damage to homes or other properties so far.

"We owe MAJOR gratitude to the firefighters in Sonoma County tonight - literally being everywhere at once," McGuire wrote in a subsequent message. "Local agencies along with CalFire are staged in the Healdsburg area, prepared to jump on any new fire starts."

One of the fires was along the forest floor along Mill Creek Road on Healdsburg's west side. That's near where the Walbridge fire burned last year.

Cal Fire was expected to make an announcement Tuesday about the fire.

