LIVE: 'Suspicious package' prompts closure of VTA light rail station in South Bay

The Brief An investigation is underway into a suspicious package found in San Jose. The VTA's Karina light rail station has been shut down. The incident comes amid BART problems Tuesday morning stemming from a fire at one of its stations.



A suspicious package in San Jose has caused the closure of a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail station on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway near Karina Court and North First Street.

The Karina light rail station has been shut down.

The public is being urged to avoid the area.

The VTA station shutdown comes amid a difficult morning commute in the Bay Area.

Tough morning commute

A fire at a BART station in San Leandro brought service to an abrupt halt early Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. on the elevated tracks and caused the San Leandro station to close, according to BART spokesman Chris Fillippi.

What we don't know:

There's no word yet on when the investigation into the suspicious package will be complete and when the Karina light rail station will reopen.