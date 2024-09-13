Tech Exchange sale helps students and families afford computers

The Brief Tech Exchange mission to help low-income students and families afford computers. Non-profit's hub in East Oakland provides free classes, tech support, equipment Companies and individuals can donate old computers to help bridge digital divide



People lined up outside the Tech Exchange in East Oakland on Friday, hoping to buy a computer on sale for 50% off, as part of the non-profit's back-to-school sale at its tech hub on International Boulevard.

Moms, dads, seniors, and students all waited for their turn to step inside and view the rows of low-priced, refurbished Apple, Dell, HP, and other major brand computers.

"These computers come from donations, communities, organizations," Maybellyne Alferez, the Tech Exchange East Bay coordinator said. "We work on them to make sure they are clean and wiped and in good condition."

Bay Area companies donate their old computers, monitors, keyboards, and other items that are no longer needed. Then, instead of going to e-waste, the devices get a new life with community members who need computers but cannot afford to buy a new computer.

"It was hard for me to buy a new laptop because they're too expensive. And I live in a family of six so they can't buy, like, brand new laptops for everyone," Nimrod Bariagabr, a UC Berkeley student said.

He and his relatives searched the tables and found some deals, buying laptops for just $150 each.

"It's going to help me a lot for my homework and everything, with a cheap price," said Zeman Bariagabr, who attends UC Santa Cruz.

"I'm here for my daughter," said Portia Ward, an Oakland mother who says she's glad for the Tech Exchange programs. "Definitely helps, because my income is fixed. I take care of my mother. She's elderly and handicapped, and so it just helps our family budget."

"Not everyone can afford it in these days and times," said Denise Ross, who was helping her friend buy a computer.

Seniors and adults can get help as well. Tech Exchange provides computer labs for people to learn skills and then gives people a free or discounted computer when they complete the class.

"After their class, they're able to log in to their emails, check their emails, maybe fill out information for the government," Henry Martinez, a Tech Exchange staff member said.

Ian Cumming is a computer programmer who has been a Tech Exchange volunteer for 24 years.

"It was such a great idea, I said, 'ok, I'm in. I'm in for the long haul,'" Cumming said.

Cumming hopes more people will step in to donate and help.

"If there's 50–60 machines, we'll drive a truck to that location, pick them all up, and bring them to our warehouse and refurbish them," Cumming said.

They hope to close the digital divide, one computer and one person at a time.

Shirley Peterson, an Oakland resident on a fixed income, is grateful for getting a new laptop on Friday to help her stay connected.

"I feel great," Peterson said, laughing as she held her new computer.

Tech Exchange plans to have another computer sale coming up in December before Christmas. They hope people will check their website for information on tech services and how you can donate.

