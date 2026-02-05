Teen charged with murder in SF triple shooting that left girl, 15 dead

The Brief Boy, 16, charged with murder as juvenile in triple shooting that killed 15-year-old girl. His case could be transferred to adult court. Second boy, 15, charged with attempted murder as juvenile.



A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder in a shooting in San Francisco's Western Addition that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

"This was a life lost far too soon," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The girl who died, Jayda Mabrey, was a 10th grader at Gateway High School.

"She was a girl who was beloved in her community, and to lose that life so soon, so early, under these circumstances, has really rocked the community," Jenkins said.

Jayda was killed and two 16-year-old boys were wounded when a fight erupted into gunfire near Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street at about 5 p.m. Friday. Jayda's younger sister witnessed the shooting.

First court hearing

What we know:

On Thursday, both suspects appeared at a hearing at the Juvenile Justice Center that was open to reporters but closed to cameras.

The 16-year-old suspect was also charged with two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. He repeatedly shook his head as the judge read the charges.

A second suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with attempted murder for wounding one of those boys.

Through their attorneys, both boys denied all charges, including conspiracy and gun allegations.

Murder case could be moved to adult court

What they're saying:

Jenkins said she will determine at a later date whether to ask a judge to have the 16-year-old tried as an adult. The other defendant is too young, at age 15, to be transferred to adult court.

"We have a lot of work to do when it comes to making sure that guns are not in the hands of our kids," the prosecutor said.

If the case stays in juvenile court, the most the 16-year-old could stay in custody would be until he's 25 years old. If he's charged as an adult, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.

Jenkins said the juvenile justice system is broken because those two possibilities are extreme.

"There's a big gulf in between there that unfortunately needs to be considered," Jenkins said.

Judge Anne Costin of San Francisco Superior Court ordered both teens held in custody at least until the next hearing later this month.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: KTVU reporting, San Francisco police and DA's office