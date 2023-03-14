Expand / Collapse search
Teen stabbed on Muni bus was attacked by 4 suspects: SF police

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 11:27AM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

SFPD investigating the stabbing of a teen on a Muni bus in Union Square, March 13, 2023.  (KTVU FOX 2)

Four attackers are wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old on a San Francisco bus on Monday evening, according to city police. 

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries from the stabbing on an 8BX bus near Union Square. An update on his condition on Tuesday was not available. 

Police had not previously identified the victim's age nor said how many people were suspected in the attack.

"Suspects assaulted and stabbed the victim on the Muni bus," police said in their daily crime bulletin.

The alleged attack occurred at Stockton and Sutter streets around 4:30 p.m. 

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects. 