Tesla supercharging stations in California opening to all electric cars

It's getting easier to charge electric cars in California, regardless of what brand you are driving.

That's because Tesla's supercharging network will become available to non-Tesla EVs that need to power up, Gov. Newsom announced.

"Today, we are announcing that Tesla is opening its charging network to additional models of electric vehicles," Newsom said. "This is all in an effort to build out the infrastructure in the state of California."

There are 105,000 electric chargers for the public and about 10,000 of those are fast charging stations Newsom said.

The opening of the Tesla network is part of a larger effort to incentivize people to switch to cars that do not rely on fossil fuels.

Starting in 2035, California will require all new vehicles sold to be zero-emission models because of an executive order Newsom signed in 2020.