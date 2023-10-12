These 2 Bay Area cities made list of worst cities to drive, study says

article

Driving in a big city can be difficult anywhere, but these two Bay Area cities landed on the worst in the nation for those behind the wheel.

Road quality, gas prices, safety and other factors were analyzed in by WalletHub to determine overall driver-friendliness. Out of 100 cities studied, Oakland and San Francisco were given the worst scores, nationwide.

Researchers took a look at the average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita to give the rankings.

Car theft was one of the main reasons Oakland scored poorly.

Corpus Christi, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina took the top spots as best cities for drivers.

Corpus Christi has the lowest average gas price among any of the cities included in our study, at $3.358 per gallon, researchers said. In addition, it's the third least expensive city for parking, with 2 hours of parking in the heart of the city only costing an average of $1.