Thousands of Sutter Health nurses ready to strike Monday across Bay Area

Thousands of nurses and healthcare workers across the Bay Area are planning to walk off the job on Monday at a dozen Sutter Health facilities. In anticipation of the strike, Sutter Health says it’s planning to bring in replacement contract workers for the day.

The California Nurses Association and Sutter Health are continuing to try to hammer out a last minute deal for a new contract, but have yet to reach an agreement on issues focused on safe staffing levels, protections against workplace violence, and the current supply levels of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We would much rather be in the hospital taking care of patients, but it’s gotten to the point where we have to strike," said registered nurse, Amy Erb.

SEE ALSO: Oakland Unified School District mask mandate ending April 25

Erb is among eight thousand Sutter Health nurses and health workers planning to go on strike Monday across Northern California. 12 of the 18 impacted healthcare facilities are located in the Bay Area.



The contract dispute has been ongoing since June of 2021, and the potential for a strike has been looming for weeks.

Sutter Health released a statement on Sunday, saying in part, "We hope the union will call off this strike, so our nurses can return to work and do what they do best—care for our patients. We remain committed to continue bargaining as long as negotiations are progressing effectively toward averting the strike."

SEE ALSO: Positive marijuana drug tests among U.S. employees hits record high in 2021

Erb says she isn't expecting a resolution unless both sides are able to finally find some common ground on the key remaining issues, including staff shortages.



"Short staffing at Sutter hospitals has been going on for years," said Erb. "They try to keep us as lean as possible, and have us do more with less every day. It creates an unsafe situation where nurses are exhausted and not getting breaks. Where patients won’t get the time and attention that they deserve and we want to give."

Barring a last minute deal, nurses and health care workers will be picketing from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following facilities:

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Summit Campus

350 Hawthorne Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Ashby Campus

2450 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Herrick Campus

2001 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704

Sutter Solano Medical Center

300 Hospital Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Sutter Coast Hospital

800 East Washington Boulevard, Crescent City, CA 95531

Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

1420 N. Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95376

California Pacific Medical Center

1101 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94109

California Pacific Medical Center

3555 Cesar Chavez, San Francisco, CA 94110

Santa Cruz VNA

2880 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Eden Medical Center

20103 Lake Chabot Rd., Castro Valley 94546

Sutter Delta Medical Center

3901 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94509

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

11815 Education Street, Auburn, CA 95661

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

1 Medical Center Drive, Roseville, CA, 95661

Sutter Lakeside Hospital

5176 Hill Rd. E, Lakeport, CA 95453

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center

1501 Trousdale Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010

Novato Community Hospital

180 Rowland Way, Novato, CA 94945

Advertisement

Sutter Center for Psychiatry

7700 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95826