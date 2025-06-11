Timeline: ICE detentions and protests in California - LA and San Francisco Bay Area

President Donald Trump and his administration increased efforts to round up immigrants and deport those without documentation, causing protests around the country and California, specifically in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Here is a timeline of the key California flashpoints of the immigration situation playing out:

June 11:

Federal officials identified a man they say threw Molotov cocktails at police during an anti-ICE protest in Paramont.

Los Angeles police said they arrested more than 200 people who they say broke an 8 p.m. curfew. The majority of arrests were for those who failed to disperse.

June 10:

A man is being detained for unknown reasons at the immigration court in Concord. June 10, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the deployment of National Guard soldiers and Marines to quell immigration protests in Los Angeles.

Newsom had asked U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer to grant the order by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, which did not happen. Instead, Breyer set a hearing date for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to take up the request.

Trump sends more Marines and 2,000 more National Guard members to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass institutes an 8 p.m. curfew that applies to a square-mile section of Los Angeles.

In Concord, at least four people described as asylum seekers were detained by ICE. A large protest gathered outside the federal immigration building there.

In Oakland, some looters set a shoe store on fire after a peaceful anti-ICE protest in the Fruitvale district.

June 9:

The Pentagon said it planned to deploy 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he and Newsom are suing the Trump administration, alleging the president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have "trampled over" California's sovereignty.

At the White House, Trump told reporters it would be "great" if Tom Homan, his border czar, arrested Newsom.

In San Francisco, police arrested 150 protesters who demonstrated in solidarity with those in Los Angeles, but ended up allegedly vandalizing property, including a Waymo, patrol car and several buildings.

June 8:

Protesters vandalize a Waymo in San Francisco during an anti-ICE protest. June 8, 2025. Photo: Stringer

Protests escalated and some of the anti-ICE demonstrations turned destructive.

In San Francisco and Los Angeles, anti-ICE protesters took to the streets and some ended up destructing property, including setting Waymos on fire and damaging California Highway Patrol cars.

National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles, marking the first time a president has mobilized a state's National Guard without a governor's consent since President Lyndon B. Johnson did so in 1965, when he sent National Guard troops to Alabama to protect civil rights activists marching from Selma to Montgomery.

June 7:

Protests and confrontations between immigration rights supporters and law enforcement are seen taking place in Paramount, California, and downtown Los Angeles(Photo by Taurat Hossain/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Rumors spread that ICE agents are going to raid the Los Angeles suburb of Paramount outside a Home Depot.

Protesters take to the streets in Los Angeles County, with some lighting cars on fire and others throwing rocks at border patrol agents.

Later, Mayor Bass said that there were no ICE raids in Paramount or anywhere else in Los Angeles County on Saturday. She said the building in Paramount that protesters gathered near was being used as a staging area for federal resources.

That evening, Trump signs a presidential memorandum authorizing 2,000 National Guard members to LA, saying it's necessary to address the "lawlessness."

Bass and Newsom object.

June 6:

ICE agents carried out immigration sweeps in Southern California.

David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union of California, was arrested during an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles. He was released Monday but still faces a charge of a conspiracy to impede an officer.