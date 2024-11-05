Top Chef star closing Folktable in Sonoma

A celebrity chef is closing her restaurant in Sonoma.

Casey Thompson, who competed on three seasons of Top Chef, posted on social media that Folk table's last day will be on Sunday.

The restaurant was recognized by Michelin, which gave Folktable a Bib Gourmand designation, an honor given to those who serve high-quality food at reasonable prices.

The restaurant was one of the few remaining businesses in the struggling outdoor marketplace, Cornerstone Sonoma

Not too far away, Molti Amici in Healdsburg, which also won the same award, also announced it is closing.