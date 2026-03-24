Tractor trailer crashes, overturns on I-580 in Dublin, lanes blocked

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The California Highway Patrol has issued a severe traffic alert on westbound Interstate 580 in Dublin Tuesday night. CHP says a jack-knifed tractor trailer overturned following a collision and is blocking three lanes of traffic.

CHP first reported this collision at 8:16 p.m. at I-580 in the area of San Ramon and Foothill roads. There are injuries associated with the crash, but officials haven't released further details at this point.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

Shortly after 9 p.m., CHP said in an update that one lane had opened, but there was still no estimated time for the other three lanes to reopen.

This is a developing news story.