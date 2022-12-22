Trevor Bauer reinstated after reduced suspension; Dodgers must decide whether to keep him or not

Trevor Bauer, former Cy Young Award-winner, has been reinstated back to Major League Baseball.

On Thursday, MLB revealed Bauer has been reinstated after his 324-game suspension, which is exactly two full regular seasons, was reduced to 194. Bauer had already missed that many games so he is officially reinstated into the league.

Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a big decision to make: Will the team keep Bauer or leave him out of the Dodgers' 40-man roster? Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract prior to the 2021 regular season.

Regardless of what the Dodgers decide to do with the SoCal native, the team will still need to pay him $32 million.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Bauer was first handed the giant suspension back in April 2022 after violating MLB's sexual assault and domestic violence policy.

Below is a full statement released by MLB:

"Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and the MLBPA affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effectively immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer’s salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 23, 2023). While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.

We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargained confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time."