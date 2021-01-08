Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

article

Twitter says it is banning President Donald Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence."

The social media giant said Friday: "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

In a lengthy blog post, Twitter explained that the president's most recent tweets violated their Glorification of Violence Policy.

Read the full Twitter blog here

The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week after a violent mob loyal to him stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump posted a video on Twitter calling them "very special" people and saying he loved them. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

Twitter's move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade. He has used Twitter to announce policy changes, challenge opponents, insult enemies, praise his allies (and himself), and to spread misinformation.



Associated Press reporter Tali Arbel contributed to this story.