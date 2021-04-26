Two dead in San Jose traffic collision

article

Two people have died from a traffic collision in San Jose Monday night. San Jose Police Department units are at the scene in the area of Lawrence Expressway and Mitty Way.

Police said the collision happened just before 10 p.m. They responded at the request of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.

SJPD are handling the traffic investigation. They did not have any other information to immediately share. A press release is expected in the morning.

This is a breaking news story.