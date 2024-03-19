Two key California races still too close to call, weeks after Super Tuesday

Two weeks since Californians went to the polls for the March 5 primary, results in two key races were still too close to call: California’s Congressional District 16 election and the hotly contested Proposition 1, aimed at tackling homelessness and mental health.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and Assemblymember Evan Low are both vying for a spot in the November general election, hoping to go head-to-head with former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in the race to replace longtime Silicon Valley Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.

SEE ALSO: Bay Area to see generational shift in vacant congressional seats

According to the latest figures released by California Secretary of State Shirley Webers’ office on Tuesday morning, Simitian led Low by only 12 votes, with both candidates holding 16.6% of the votes, behind Liccardo’s 21.1%.

As for Governor Gavin Newsom-backed Prop. 1, the ballot measure was ahead by a razor-thin margin of 50.1% of yes votes versus 49.9% no votes.

A map on the Secretary of State's website showed all nine Bay Area counties voted yes on the measure, with large swaths of inland areas and much of Southern California, except Los Angeles County, voting no.

Screen grab of map showing how California counties voted on Proposition 1. (California Secretary of State)

The campaign was projected to achieve an easy victory. Earlier, Newsom touted the expected success of Prop 1, dubbed the "Treatment not Tents" measure, which would authorize $6.4 billion in bonds to move people off the streets and into permanent housing.

SEE ALSO: Robert F. Kennedy to announce VP running mate in Oakland

But the tight contest revealed voters were evenly divided on the measure.

As of Tuesday, it was ahead by fewer than 20,000 votes out of the more than 7 million cast.

Last week, as the votes came in and the tight nature of the contest was becoming evident, opponents did an about-face and withdrew their earlier action to concede.

The group, Californians Against Proposition 1, issued a statement saying, "We almost took down the bear, but it looks like we will fall short. Today, as the principal opponents of Proposition 1, we concede that it is almost certain to pass."

California’s election results will be certified by April 12.