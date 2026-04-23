Two Oakland nonprofits face setback after equipment, golf cart stolen

The Brief Two Oakland nonprofits were burglarized at their shared downtown building. SoleSpace Lab and Oakland Style Lab reported more than $3,500 in stolen equipment, while The Pinkney Foundation recently lost a golf cart. Despite the financial and emotional toll of the thefts, organizers say community support is helping them continue their youth programs.



Two East Bay nonprofits dedicated to providing youth access to extracurricular activities are reeling after thieves broke into their shared Oakland building and stole thousands of dollars in goods.

Youth activities on hold while nonprofit recoups losses

Jeff Perlstein, who helps run SoleSpace Lab and Oakland Style Lab, arrived at work in early April to find his workspace in chaos. The organization focuses on upcycling old clothes and shoes, teaching young people how to design and create footwear from scratch.

He said eight sewing machines, a 3D printer, a laser cutter, and two laptops were among the stolen goods.

"Without those machines, we really can't offer the classes that we have," Perlstein said. He noted that more than $3,500 worth of equipment used for youth programs, including a video projector used for classes, was taken.

Surveillance footage from the night of the incident shows two men entering a back hallway and spray-painting the security camera.

Perlstein is now working to upgrade security at the facility after finding evidence that tools were used to pry at the entry points.

The Oakland Style Lab shares a basement with The Pinkney Foundation, which provides children with free access to golf. Its associated store, Primetime, was targeted.

The general manager, Preston Pinkney Jr., said he has lost approximately $200,000 in apparel, clubs, and simulator equipment over the years in burglaries. The most recent theft involved a golf cart.

OPD investigations unclear

Pinkney expressed frustration with the law enforcement response, stating he was able to track the stolen golf cart to a specific location, but when he told a nearby officer, Oakland police did not respond quickly enough to recover it.

"When you do something positive for the community, people try to take from you. It can be a little disheartening," Pinkney said.

Oakland police stated they were unable to find a police report for the burglaries but noted that reports made online can take time to process. The department added that crimes reported to officers in person are often submitted directly to investigators for follow-up.

An OPD spokesperson also encouraged victims of crimes to report everything to the department to ensure proper documentation.

Community comes together

While Perlstein described the recurring thefts as demoralizing, he said the nonprofit will not slow down. "We have seen a lot of support from the community and that gives us just a positive sense that we are making an impact," he said.

On Wednesday evening, he said about 8 volunteers came to the shop to help him clean up the mess the thieves left behind.

The Oakland Style Lab and Solespace Lab, currently seeking equipment and monetary donations via GoFundMe to help rebuild their youth programs, has already raised more than $6,000.

The Source: KTVU Reporting, Interviews, The Oakland Style Lab/Solespace Lab GoFundMe