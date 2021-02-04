UC Berkeley commencement will be virtual this spring
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley students face another year of virtual graduations due to the pandemic.
The university announced Wednesday that the campus-wide commencement ceremony and department graduations will be virtual again this spring.
Just like last year, there will be speeches, entertainment and conferring of degrees for graduates.
In an email sent to students, the university says there will be limited in-person, student-only walk-throughs at the Greek Theater.