UC Berkeley sees more student visas revoked by Trump administration

The Brief UC Berkeley announced Tuesday that the federal government has revoked visas for a dozen more of its students. That brought the total number of student visas revoked to 19. The university has not provided a reason for the revocations.



The Trump administration has revoked visas for a dozen more students at the University of California, Berkeley.

13 more visas revoked

What they're saying:

The university confirmed to KTVU that the federal government has terminated visas for 13 additional students, bringing the total number to 19.

Berkeley officials did not specify why the student visas were revoked. The university said it would not identify the affected students due to its privacy policy. The university said those students are being provided with resources and encouraged to seek legal counsel.

The affected students include three undergraduates, six graduate students, two recent graduates in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program that allows for 12 months of work experience, and two recent graduates in the STEM OPT program that provides 24 months of work experience in their STEM-related field of study.

Last week, the Trump administration revoked visas for six students.

Stanford also saw visa revocations

Dig deeper:

Similarly, Stanford University recently learned that four of its students and two recent graduates had their student visas revoked.

The university said it learned of the revocations during a routine check of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records. The affected students were notified and provided with legal assistance resources. Their identities will not be shared due to privacy concerns, the school said.

"Stanford deeply values its international community of scholars and remains committed to supporting the well-being of all members of our community. We understand that these developments may be deeply unsettling for members of our community," the university said in a statement.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters, which he said would help combat antisemitism across the country.

In late March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the federal government revoked hundreds of visas, including many belonging to those allegedly engaged in political activism. The visas were revoked under a law that bars non-citizens whose presence could have "serious adverse foreign policy consequences."

It wasn't immediately known if the Cal and Stanford students participated in any protests in the U.S.