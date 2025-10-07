UC Berkeley: Three scientists awarded Nobel Prize in physics

article

The University of California, Berkeley has earned another Nobel Prize, this time it was awarded to John Clarke, an emeritus professor of physics.

Clarke won the prize with two fellow physicists: Michel H. Devoret and John. M. Martinis. Devoret now works for Yale, and Martinis is at UC Santa Barbara. The three physicists were at UC Berkeley in the 1980s when they conducted their prize-winning research.

The group will split the prize winnings of 11 million Swedish kronor (around $1.17 million).

What did the research show?

The backstory:

Clarke, Devoret and Martinis conducted experiments in 1984 and 1985 with an electrical circuit built of superconductors. They were studying quantum mechanics using the electrical circuit.

When examining the behaviors of matter at the microscopic level, scientists had previously understood that particles could do unusual things like pass through barriers, a quantum mechanical behavior known as ‘tunneling’.

The three scientists were able to show that tunneling can happen in circuits that are big enough to see or hold, and that quantum mechanics apply to larger systems.

A photo shared by the Nobel Prize illustrates the lesson:

Quantum tunneling explained

"It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology," says Olle Eriksson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

For more details on the prize-winning research, please visit the Nobel Prize site.