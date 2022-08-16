article

A famous ultramarathon runner recounted a frightening encounter with a coyote while on a 150-mile trek near the Golden Gate Bridge that left him bloodied and bruised.

Dean Karnazes, 59, detailed the terrifying experience in an Instagram video early Saturday morning, just moments after the incident. It shows him with blood trickling from his mouth and onto his running attire.

Karnazes said he was on a trail run through the Marin Headlands when he was attacked by a coyote.

"I’m out on a 150-mile trail run, and I got attacked by a coyote. That was a first. It knocked me over," Karnazes said in the video with blood and gashes on his face. "Thankfully I’m running with a pole and I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal. I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I guess I gotta keep going unless it'll probably come back for me."

The attack left Karnazes visibly shaken.

This isn't the first time the well-known runner has had a close encounter with wildlife. He said he also previously survived a shark attack.

In an Instagram post on Monday, he urged people, specifically tourists, to stop feeding the wild coyotes in the Marin Headlands.

"This has got to stop," he said. "If you see someone feeding a coyote, please say something. The local Rangers are doing the best they can, but we trail runners are out in these areas more than anyone."