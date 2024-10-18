Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Solano County

The Hay Fire burning in Solano County has grown exponentially, exploding from 200 to 869 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire is burning near Hay Road and Burke Lane.

The Vallejo Fire Department says two of their engines are responding to the fire. The fire is currently 20% contained, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.