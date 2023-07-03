Unhoused residents say several cats missing after Caltrans sweep of San Jose encampment

The recent sweep of a homeless encampment in San Jose has left its residents distraught and concerned that several missing cats may have been trapped in tents during the bulldozing.

This follows recent efforts to provide medical care to these cats.

Throughout the day on Monday, unhoused residents have been diligently searching through what remains of the homeless encampment that once occupied the area.

The Caltrans sweep on Branham Lane in San Jose resulted in the removal of a significant portion of the encampment. However, Christopher Scott's primary worry does not revolve around lost personal belongings or documents, but rather the well-being of the cats.

"Horrified. I don't know where my cat is. It was in a kennel with my stuff, and they threw it all away," said Scott, who lived at the encampment.

Steven Steffke's said his four cats are also missing after his tent was bulldozed while he was at work.

"Someone said the machine might have killed one of them. I don't know. I wasn't here," Steffke.

In the days leading up to this, there was a significant effort help the cats at the encampment.

On Saturday, the Unhoused Response Group (URG) and the Humane Society collected eight cats from the encampment and were neutered, microchipped, and given necessary vaccinations. After the procedures, the cats were returned to the encampment, where they were expected to recover.

"Instead everyone got swept today and some of the cats and kittens are missing. The kittens were only three months old," said Shaunn Cartwright with URG.

According to a statement released by Caltrans, they followed the proper protocol by providing a 72-hour notice of the sweep. They mentioned that the City of San Jose offered outreach services, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was present during the abatement process. Caltrans emphasized that they do not remove any pets during these operations.

Despite the situation, residents managed to rescue some of the cats. However, a few others could still be heard meowing from the nearby bushes.

"I'm hoping they are back in that gated area or along the freeway hiding away from the cars too," said Steffke.

As of now, at least five cats remain unaccounted for and Scott and is heartbroken.

"My cat's everything to me, man. I'm a homeless guy. I mean I'm homeless. I don't have anybody," he said.

If anyone locates the missing cats, they are urged to contact the humane society for assistance. In the coming weeks, the URG has plans to conduct further cat outreach at encampments.