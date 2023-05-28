Update: Hercules man faces felony charges in fatal Pleasant Hill shooting

A Hercules man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in the murder of 37-year-old Oscar Arellano Laredo in Pleasant Hill, announced the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office on Friday.

On April 3 at 1:15 a.m., Pleasant Hill police officers first responded to reports of gunfire on the 1900 block of Contra Costa Blvd. Officers said they found Larendo lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound in his head. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, detectives said the shooting stemmed from a fight in a nearby bar that involved friends from the suspect and the victim. Witnesses said they saw the suspect flee the scene in a car.

Officers said they were able to identify the alleged suspect as 34-year-old Andre Aaron Barocio, who officers found in Mexico. Barocio was arrested on May 21, transported back to the Bay Area and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on May 25.

Barocio faces a felony murder charge and a felony charge for possessing a firearm as a felon.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 in Martinez.