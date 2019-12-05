Upset with son's haircut, mother rams Prius into barber: police

Antioch police are looking for a 28-year-old mother who witnesses say was upset with her son’s haircut and rammed her Toyota Prius into the shop and the barber.

Officers say Ruby Delgadillo of Brentwood is still outstanding and likely driving her car, which has a license plate number, California license plate 8LHB387.

A woman who answered the phone at Delgadillo's publicly listed address said "I know nothing" before hanging up on KTVU early Thursday morning.

Delgadillo had taken her son to Delta Barber Shop on the 1600 block of A Street in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. At 3:45 p.m., people starting calling 911, saying that a car had slammed into the storefront and struck the 63-year-old barber inside. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital suffering from a broken leg. Video at the scene showed him being wheeled out on a gurney from the shop, nestled in a suburban strip mall.

Officers interviewed witnesses and determined this act was intentional, Lt. Powell Meads said in a news release.

The mother's anger apparently stemmed from the haircut the barber gave to her son, although why she didn’t like the cut was not explained.

A Toyota Prius rammed into Delta Barber Shop. Dec. 4, 2019

One witness at the scene told KTVU that he saw some of what happened.

“She took the kid to have a haircut, paid for it, and came back,” the man said. “She complained about the haircut, and they got into an argument. I saw the car taking off, backing out, and take off real fast."

Delgadillo fled the scene with her son, police said, and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on this case or on the whereabouts of Delgadillo is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441.

Firefighters assess the damage done at Delta Barber Shop in Antioch. Dec. 4, 2019