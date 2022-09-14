Vallejo High football coach recovering after shot outside school

There’s an outpouring of support for a Vallejo High School football coach who was shot outside campus on Tuesday.

A family member, who wished to remain anonymous, said Joseph Pastrana is resting and doing well at his Vallejo home with his family by his side. They said Pastrana graduated from Vallejo High and was an all-around athlete. They are thankful for the people who are keeping him in their prayers for a speedy recovery.

Those who know Coach Pastrana, or Coach Joe, said he is a beloved person who works to give back to the community and keep kids off the streets.

Alfonzo Hatten, another coach and close friend of Pastrana, said their bond goes beyond coaching high school football. The two played sports together as children and in high school. They also created a youth basketball team five years ago in an effort to keep children on a straighter path.

"He’s always been very passionate and ambitious making sure that these kids have a better life to live here in Vallejo through sports," Hatten said.

Pastrana was shot after trying to break up a fight outside of the high school. The fight happened after school.

It’s believed a group of students were fighting with a group of men in the street and someone in a dark colored sedan fired shots as the car drove away from the fight. Hatten said he is not surprised Pastrana tried to step in. Pastrana is also a site safety supervisor on campus.

"We make sure these kids get to school… we make sure these kids get home safe," Hatten said. "I’m shaken up. It’s a lot for me. It’s like my brother."

Roughly a third of students did not show up for school on Tuesday. Extra officers patrolled the neighborhood and counselors were brought in from the county to assists students and staff. District spokeswoman Celina Baguiao said they are focused on keeping students and staff safe.

"We are talking about what we can do so something like this doesn’t happen again," Baguiao said.

Hatten, who also coaches varsity football at Vallejo High, is grateful his friend will be ok.

"Even when I [saw] him in the bed, he kept talking about plays for the kids and making sure they were getting the defensive packages cause he was working on them all that day to make sure the kids had got them at practice that day," Hatten said.

The varsity football players held practice Wednesday after cancelled practice on Tuesday. The team is set to play Alameda High in Alameda on Friday night.