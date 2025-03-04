Vallejo man charged for allegedly stealing nearly $27K in Legos from Target stores

article

A Vallejo man has been charged with nearly $27,000 in the retail theft of Lego's in two Bay Area counties, officials say.

Michael Ivory Fletcher, 32, stole the majority of Lego's, valued at nearly $25,000, from stores in Contra Costa County, District Attorney Diana Becton's office said on Tuesday.

Officials said the Contra Costa County thefts happened between August 2024 and Feb. 15, 2025 at Target stores in Walnut Creek and San Ramon.

In a matter of minutes, Fletcher would enter the store alone, fill a shopping cart with Lego merchandise and would leave the store before fleeing in a vehicle parked in a disabled parking spot, Becton's office said.

D.A. Becton's office charged Fletcher with multiple counts of second-degree burglary and grand theft.

He's in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility where he awaits a preliminary hearing on a 12-count felony complaint that was filed in court last month. His bail has been set at $467,500.

Becton's office said Fletcher is also suspected of thefts in Solano, San Joaquin, Sonoma and Santa Clara counties.

"We are committed to holding this individual accountable. "Moreover, these brazen retail thefts demonstrate the necessity of reporting these crimes to law enforcement," said Becton. The D.A. thanked the investigative efforts of the Walnut Creek and San Ramon police departments.

The Alameda County district attorney has also charged Fletcher with burglary, grand theft, and petty theft for stealing $1,881 in Star Wars-themed Lego sets, according to the Fremont Police Department.