Vegetation fire rattles Bay Point residents, mars Christmas vibe of neighborhood

Fire crews battled a fire that broke out in Bay Point early Friday morning, which blazed above homes decked out in Christmas lights and left at least one car severely charred.

Contra Costa fire crews let the public know about the fire about 2 a.m., saying they were responding to a 50-acre, two-alarm vegetation fire behind Bailey Road.

Crews said the fire was being driven by the winds but they worked hard to prevent the flames on the hills from spreading to nearby homes, which they did.

A burned-out car was seen in the area of one of the homes, and the flames gave an eerie vibe to the otherwise Christmas feel of the neighborhood, where projected lights danced on the front of people's homes.

Resident Joe Haynes said he was surprised that the vegetation fire broke out, noting how cold the weather is and how relatively moist the ground has been.

A fire captain said luckily, weed abatement and creating fuel breaks, stopped the fire from reaching the homes.