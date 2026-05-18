Vehicle plummets over cliff in Santa Cruz County, 1 person in critical condition

The Brief A vehicle went over a cliff in Santa Cruz County on Monday CAL FIRE said one person was in the car. They are in critical condition. Two lifeguards swam to the victim during this rescue effort.



One person is in critical condition after a vehicle went over a cliff in Santa Cruz County on Monday.

What we know:

Officials said it happened off of Highway 1, south of Greyhound State Beach. At around 1:50 p.m., SkyFOX flew over the scene and could see a crushed, black vehicle, estimated to be about 400 to 500 feet below.

CAL FIRE said one person was inside the vehicle.

The multipronged rescue effort included CAL FIRE, Santa Cruz County Fire, San Mateo County Fire, Santa Cruz City Fire Department, California Highway Patrol-Santa Cruz, and lifeguards and emergency personnel from California State Parks.

CAL FIRE said two state parks lifeguards swam from Greyhound State Beach to where the vehicle was located and found one person. Those lifeguards were able to administer CPR.

A hoist basket was lowered from one of CAL FIRE's helicopters and pulled the patient to the highway where an ambulance was waiting, officials said.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

No further information about the victim was immediately available. It is not clear how the car ended up going over the cliff.

The Source CAL FIRE - San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, SkyFOX