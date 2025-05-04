Victim stabbed multiple times on UC Berkeley campus

The University of California Police Department is investigating an incident after a victim was stabbed multiple times on UC Berkeley's campus Saturday night.

The stabbing occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the campus's Lawrence Hall of Science. Police said the victim was stabbed by three suspects wearing all black.

No other details of their appearance were available and no suspects have been arrested in the case.

Police didn't share if the victim was a student at the university or if the stabbing was a targeted attack.

The status condition of the victim also wasn't disclosed.

KTVU reached out to UC Berkeley for more information and this post will be updated if a response is received.

Officers are investigating and ask anyone with information about the stabbing to contact UCPD at (510) 642-6760.

