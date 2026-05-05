Victim walks to hospital after stray bullet strikes her while in car in San Francisco

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The Brief A shooting victim walked herself to the hospital after she realized she had been shot by a stray bullet on Tuesday in San Francisco. Police said the shooting happened on the 2300 block of O'Farrell Street, but they didn't respond until around 4:35 p.m., when the victim arrived at the hospital. The victim said she was in a car when she was shot. Her injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.



Police say a female victim, who was shot on Tuesday in San Francisco, walked herself to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said at around 4:35 p.m. they responded to the hospital on the 2300 block of O'Farrell Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

A Kaiser medical center is at this address. Police said they learned that the victim had realized she had been shot while inside a vehicle, about one mile away, on the 1100 block of Turk Street. Police said the victim told them she had heard multiple gunshots.

Police did not say where the stray bullet struck the woman.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway. So far, all the information police have disclosed is considered to be preliminary.

What we don't know:

We do not have any suspect information. It is not clear if police have any leads.

Police did not give the age or name of the victim.

However, they did say to contact them at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD, if you have any information about this shooting.