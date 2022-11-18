Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified

article

The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday.

The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.

The fatal collision occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday in Pittsburg near Loveridge Road, said California Highway Patrol authorities.

CHP authorities said 27-year-old Tucker was driving the Hyundai Elantra eastward on the westbound lanes when her vehicle crashed head-on into Goode's Ford Flex SUV. The three children were in the car traveling the wrong way, the Associated Press reported.

Tucker's relationship with the children was not known.

CHP closed all westbound lanes for nearly three hours following the accident, clearing the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

"Our units arrived on scene, and they determined it to be a head-on collision and at this point we have five victims," CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said Thursday.

All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities still have not indicated if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.