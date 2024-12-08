Video: Car fully engulfed in flames in Oakland sideshow

Dramatic video of an Oakland sideshow shows a car fully engulfed in flames.

Caught on camera was a white BMW on fire early Sunday following a sideshow. It wasn't immediately made clear if anyone was injured by the fire.

According to the Oakland Police Department, reports of a sideshow came in around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said upwards of 200 cars were present at the sideshow. Oakland police, the California Highway Patrol, and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office officers arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Car on fire at Oakland sideshow

One sideshow took place in the area of Stanford and Market Streets in West Oakland.

Another sideshow occurred around 2 a.m. on 17th and San Pablo Streets.

It's unclear which sideshow the car burning took place.

Anyone with information about the sideshows is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Section at (510) 777-8570.