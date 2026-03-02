Vigil held for 2-year-old girl killed in SF Mission Bay crash

The Brief A vigil was held in San Francisco on Monday for the 2-year-old girl struck and killed by a driver on Friday in the Mission Bay neighborhood. The crash reminds of a similar fatality in the same area when in 2023 a 4-year-old girl being pushed in a stroller was struck by a car and killed. Area residents say traffic has intensified in the neighborhood in recent years.



Walk SF and Families for Safe Streets held a vigil Monday evening to honor a 2-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a driver Friday night in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at Fourth and Channel streets near Oracle Park. Police said the child’s mother was also injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene, and authorities said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Community heartbroken

Community members gathered at the intersection Monday to light candles and lay flowers. Among them was the Howard family.

"We’re just heartbroken and sad," said Hidelisa Howard.

"I was thinking about heartbroken parents, someone who cannot get their daughter back," said John Howard.

The intersection is designated as part of San Francisco’s 2022 High Injury Network, identifying streets with the highest concentration of severe and fatal traffic crashes. Speed cameras were recently installed in the surrounding neighborhood.

Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk SF, called the crash a tragedy, noting a previous fatal collision involving a child at Fourth and King streets several years ago.

Traffic intensifies

Parents in the area said traffic has intensified with nearby events and development.

"We love having people here in the neighborhood, and it’s brought a lot of life to the area," said Hidelisa Howard, who lives nearby. "But at the same time, we have people coming in from out of the area. They’re not familiar with the streets, they’re running the lights, they’re running the crosswalks."

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey said the intersection has been problematic.

"Sometimes people go too fast. I don’t know that this was the issue here, but we need to do everything we can to make our neighborhoods and our streets safer," Dorsey said.

On Monday, crews with the SFMTA repainted crosswalks and re-timed traffic signals at the intersection.

"It just feels like there’s so many young children in this neighborhood that there should be improvements made to the way that the traffic flows around here," said Aanisha Jain, a San Francisco resident.

The Source Original reporting by KTVU's Zak Sos, and previous KTVU reporting.

