Vigil to honor life of slain Oakland police officer Tuan Le

A vigil will be held Friday morning to remember the life of an Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty.

The service for Officer Tuan Le starts at 10 a.m. at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza on 9th Street.

Organizers say it will include a Buddhist ceremony and allow the community space to mourn his death after he was shot last Friday while trying to prevent a burglary at a cannabis shop near Jack London Square.

Two men are now being held without bail for the deadly shooting: Mark Sanders is suspected of being the gunman and Allen Brown is the suspected getaway driver.

Sanders turned away from the news media in court on Thursday. He wore a red jumpsuit, which means he's in protective custody.

His attorney, Annie Beles, said she stands "ready to defend Mr. Sanders against these charges."

Le and his partner were undercover when unmarked truck came under fire at a parking lot when Le put his vehicle in reverse and tried to speed away.

Police said Brown caught up with Le's truck and then Sanders allegedly shot and killed him.

A third suspect, Sebron Russell, is only charged with parole violation and burgalarizing the cannibus shop that led to the shooting.



Court records show the suspects were identified with the help of cellphone data. Investigators also reviewed Sanders' social media accounts.

He and Brown are scheduled to return to court on Jan. 18.