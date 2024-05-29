Suspect detained after barricading himself near Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose

A man has been detained after he barricaded himself in a residence near the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Trains are bypassing the Santa Clara Valley Transportation stop outside the museum.

A person called 911 just after 1 p.m. to report an altercation that took place between two people, law enforcement confirmed to KTVU. One man, whom the sheriff's office is calling a victim, was taken to a local hospital.

Another person, whom authorities are referring to as a suspect, fled the scene and then barricaded himself in another building. Law enforcement believed he is the only person inside.

The suspect was detained just before 4 p.m.

Law enforcement is currently working an active crime scene at the station. The VTA trains began skipping the station around 1:47 p.m., and there is no update as to when it they will resume. Community members are asked to avoid the area until further notice.